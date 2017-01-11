The 17 Rules These Entrepreneurs Say You Should Break in 2017
Follow the lead of these entrepreneurs as they throw the rulebook out the window and focus on what makes sense for their business. Their advice for 2017, as told to Amy Wilkinson.
Sara Sugarman, founder and CEO, Lulu & Georgia
Jonathan Neman, cofounder and co-CEO, Sweetgreen
Alexa von Tobel, founder and CEO, LearnVest
Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO, Parachute
“Break the rule of perfection and focus on progress instead. When you obsess over every misstep or criticism, you become your own roadblock to growth.” -- Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO, Parachute
Clare Vivier, founder, Clare V.
Ariel Nelson, cofounder, Jack Erwin
Jeni Britton Bauer, founder, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Tristan Walker, founder and CEO, Walker and Company
“We break communication rules that traditional consumer packaged-goods companies have followed for decades. We don’t talk at our community; we have a dialogue with them.” -- Tristan Walker, founder and CEO, Walker and Company
Katie Doyle, cofounder, Brass Clothing
Karissa Bodnar, founder, Thrive Causemetics
Grady Laird, cofounder, Grady’s Cold Brew
Kari Saitowitz, founder, The Fhitting Room
Neal Gottlieb, founding twin, Three Twins Ice Cream
David Mandelbaum, cofounder and CEO, Panatea
“Operate responsibly within the means of your balance sheet but dream way outside its lines. Give yourself two hours to freely think bigger. Your mind and business will thank you later.” -- David Mandelbaum, cofounder and CEO, Panatea
