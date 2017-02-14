Gift Ideas for Your High-Tech Valentine

A high-tech Valentine's Day gift might seem unromantic to some, but not to you and your significant other.

After all, you use technology to keep in touch all the time, whether you're Skyping from opposite ends of the country or texting from the other room. There are times when it can have a less-than-desired effect on your relationship (put the phone away at that Valentine's Day dinner, please), but it can also bring you closer.

You don't even have to use a couples-centric app. Yes, those exist. There's Couple for long-distance lovers or those who just want to share their day and send a thumbkiss from time to time. Then there's Avocado, which might seem like an odd name, but avocado trees need a partner to bear fruit (aww); the app version can keep couples organized and in touch.

There's a raft of apps designed to bring you closer, but with Valentine's Day nearly here what you really need is one that suggests what to buy. Don't give in to flowers and chocolate. We found a few tech-inspired things we wouldn't mind getting and might just give this Valentine's Day.