8 of the Funniest and Most Shocking AI Fails

Artificial intelligence is slowly infiltrating every aspect of our world, from business, to education, to the government, to our homes. While the rise of AI has made life more efficient in many ways, it’s not immune to the occasional blunder. Humans aren’t perfect, and neither are machines.

While AI is meant to solve our problems, it sometimes creates new ones. In August 2016, Facebook replaced the human editors of its “Trending” topics section with an algorithm after facing allegations of political bias. Within a few days, the algorithm served up a story which falsely stated that Megyn Kelly was fired from Fox News for supporting Hillary Clinton.

Self-driving cars are also powered by AI. Tesla has faced public scrutiny over car accidents that have occurred while drivers were using its “Autopilot” mode, one of which was fatal. These unfortunate incidents remind us that we can’t always rely on technology.

In other cases, AI has resulted in some benign, even humorous outcomes. From Amazon Alexa accidentally playing porn for a toddler to a robot going rogue at a tech convention, check out these eight AI flops.