How One Company Is Disrupting the Wedding Industry

How to Dress the Part as an Entrepreneur

How to Create Company Culture and Communicate Your 'Why' Throughout

March 8 marks a day of celebrations and protests.
The Awesome Ways People and Companies Are Taking Part in International Women's Day
Image credit: Daniel Pockett | Getty Images
Online Editorial Assistant

March 8 marks International Women’s Day (IWD), a day that celebrates social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year, women across the country will also hold the first-ever national strike called “A Day Without a Woman.”

A Day Without a Woman is a one-day demonstration that asks women to abstain from going to work or shop to show the economic value that women provide to the world -- regardless of receiving low wages and other inequalities in the workplace. In fact, if all women were to take off March 8, the Center for American Progress projects it would cost the U.S. nearly $21 billion in gross domestic product.

The day holds much historical significance as well. March 8 is the chosen date for IWD because it marks the women’s march in Petrograd, Russia, that sparked the 1917 Russian Revolution.

People and companies around the world are fighting for gender equality and showing their support for women today through protests, events and other creative variations. Check out these examples.

