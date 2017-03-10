Brands

The People, Products and Brands We've Lost This Year

How to Become a Millionaire, Explained in 1 Minute

How to Build a 7-Figure Online Empire

How to Build a 7-Figure Online Empire

How to Dress the Part as an Entrepreneur

How to Dress the Part as an Entrepreneur

How to Set Up and Maintain Your Business Entity

How to Set Up and Maintain Your Business Entity

More Videos
BEGIN SLIDESHOW
From Mildred Dresselhaus to Mary Tyler Moore, a sad look back at this year's losses.
The People, Products and Brands We've Lost This Year
Image credit: CBS Photo Archive | Getty Images
  • ---Shares
Online Editorial Assistant

It’s pretty early in the year and we’re already saying goodbye. At the end of 2016, Twitter announced it was shutting down its video service Vine -- devastating thousands with the news. YouTube personality and filmmaker Casey Neistat closed the gates of his social video app Beme too when he sold it to CNN in the fall of 2016.

Related: The 9 Things You Need to Let Go of For Success in 2017

On top of companies making their exits, we’ve seen some of our favorite and most inspirational leaders pass away. The Queen of Carbon, Mildred Dresselhaus, died in February this year, as well as iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore.

Here are some of the people, products and brands we’ve lost this year.

Begin Slideshow
These Top 10 Franchises Lead Entrepreneur.com's Franchise 500
Franchise 500

These Top 10 Franchises Lead Entrepreneur.com's Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Staff
Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
Starbucks

Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

Dennis Green
Morning Routines of These 10 Founders of Million-Dollar Companies
Mornings

Morning Routines of These 10 Founders of Million-Dollar Companies

Lindsay Friedman
Everything You Can Do With Amazon Alexa
Amazon

Everything You Can Do With Amazon Alexa

Rose Leadem
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox