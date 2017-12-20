17 Founders Share How Their Very First Business Idea Helps Them Today

December 20, 2017 12 min read

An integral part of being an entrepreneur is not being afraid to try and fail. And the earlier you realize this, the better off you will be.

For many of the most successful founders, they had a mind for business when they were very young. And even though they obviously didn’t get very far with that first playground hustle, it set them on the path to where they are today.

We asked 17 entrepreneurs to tell us about their very first ventures and what they learned from their experiences. Here is what they had to say.