These 5 Companies Have Added Robots to Their Workforce

Robots are officially infiltrating the workforce. Whether to speed up efficiencies or boost production capabilities, businesses are adding machines into their practices to work alongside humans.

Related: Bill Gates Believes Robots That Steal Jobs Should Pay Taxes

Cutting labor costs and improving processes, robots and AI tools are beneficial in a number of ways and in a variety of industries. From advertising to farming to healthcare, AI is creeping into many fields.

Check out these real-world examples of the roles that AI and robots are filling.