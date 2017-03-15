These 5 Companies Have Added Robots to Their Workforce

Artificial Intelligence

The machines aren't coming for your job, yet.
Image credit: Georgijevic | Getty Images
Robots are officially infiltrating the workforce. Whether to speed up efficiencies or boost production capabilities, businesses are adding machines into their practices to work alongside humans.

Cutting labor costs and improving processes, robots and AI tools are beneficial in a number of ways and in a variety of industries. From advertising to farming to healthcare, AI is creeping into many fields.

Check out these real-world examples of the roles that AI and robots are filling.

