The Worst Hacks of 2017 -- So Far

Last year, we saw cyberattacks on Mark Zuckerberg, Olympic athletes and the DNC. We don't know what people or companies hackers will hit in 2017, but we don't need to wait long for another reminder to protect our privacy and be cautious of our online actions.

At the beginning of the year, hackers launched a major phishing scheme accessing the accounts of hundreds of Gmail users and their contacts. Also this year, we’ve seen hacking group OurMine make its 2017 debut by breaking into the WWE’s Twitter accounts and CNN’s Facebook pages.

In one of the biggest hacks yet this year, hundreds of Twitter accounts worldwide have fallen victim to Turkish hackers, posting derogatory political messages in the midst of discord between the Turkish government and the Netherlands and Germany.

