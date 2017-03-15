Hacks

The Worst Hacks of 2017 -- So Far

How to Become a Millionaire, Explained in 1 Minute

Jamie Foxx: 'This Is the Best Time' to Become an Entrepreneur

Jamie Foxx: 'This Is the Best Time' to Become an Entrepreneur

How to Sell Your Extra Stuff

How to Sell Your Extra Stuff

How to Build a 7-Figure Online Empire

How to Build a 7-Figure Online Empire

More Videos
BEGIN SLIDESHOW
Be careful what you click on.
The Worst Hacks of 2017 -- So Far
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • ---Shares
Online Editorial Assistant

Last year, we saw cyberattacks on Mark Zuckerberg, Olympic athletes and the DNC. We don't know what people or companies hackers will hit in 2017, but we don't need to wait long for another reminder to protect our privacy and be cautious of our online actions.

At the beginning of the year, hackers launched a major phishing scheme accessing the accounts of hundreds of Gmail users and their contacts. Also this year, we’ve seen hacking group OurMine make its 2017 debut by breaking into the WWE’s Twitter accounts and CNN’s Facebook pages.

Related: From the DNC to Mark Zuckerberg -- Here Are the Worst Hacks of 2016

In one of the biggest hacks yet this year, hundreds of Twitter accounts worldwide have fallen victim to Turkish hackers, posting derogatory political messages in the midst of discord between the Turkish government and the Netherlands and Germany.

Check out the worst hacks of 2017 -- so far.

Begin Slideshow
Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
Starbucks

Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

Dennis Green
Morning Routines of These 10 Founders of Million-Dollar Companies
Mornings

Morning Routines of These 10 Founders of Million-Dollar Companies

Lindsay Friedman
These Top 10 Franchises Lead Entrepreneur.com's Franchise 500
Franchise 500

These Top 10 Franchises Lead Entrepreneur.com's Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Staff
Everything You Can Do With Amazon Alexa
Amazon

Everything You Can Do With Amazon Alexa

Rose Leadem
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox