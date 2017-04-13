16 Interesting Things We Saw at the New York International Auto Show

While self-driving car technology is gaining steam and major automakers continue to dub themselves “mobility” companies, Americans bought more cars and trucks in 2016 than in any year since the advent of the automobile. Carmakers have low gas prices, rising employment and low interest rates to thank for that record high, though it may be difficult to match this year, experts warn.

At this year’s New York International Auto Show, which runs April 14 through 23, SUVs of all sizes are on prime display. Many of them are tailored to fit consumers’ active, experience-oriented lifestyles, rather than touting luxury for the sake of materialism. Hyper-specific concept cars cater to everyone from dog owners to triathletes, and options for personalization transcend tastes and tap into values.

Related: 5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show

Check out these 16 approaches to automotive innovation and see where the industry is driving toward next.