6 Times Uber Has Tracked People

It’s been a rocky year for Uber, although the ride-hailing app’s troubles started long before 2017. For years, Uber has found itself in the middle of scandals -- from issues with drivers to infringing on privacy. However, the one thing we’ve learned about Uber is that it has no boundaries.

Related: The Worst Hacks of 2017 -- So Far

From creating software to spy on its competitor Lyft to tracking the whereabouts of law enforcement officials, the company takes extraordinary measures to put itself at the top.

Check out these six times the company has tracked people.