10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1980s

May 18, 2017 5 min read

Imagine a world without Apple computers, Microsoft Windows and DNA fingerprinting. It's pretty hard, right? Well, without many of the innovations in the 1980s, we may have lived in that world.

Related: 10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1970s

While Ronald Reagan and Madonna typically pop in our minds when we think of the '80s, perhaps we should focus on some of the world’s greatest inventions that came to life during the decade.

From the artificial human heart to the Apple MacIntosh, check out these 10 things that were invented in the 1980s.