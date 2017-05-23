11 Hidden Tricks Inside Windows 10

Even if you think you know it all, you don't.

May 23, 2017 7 min read

Microsoft's Windows OS isn't any one thing. It arises from a patchwork of finely tuned features. Each individual feature is, in turn, the result of a team of dedicated engineers who create the best (often personalizable) experience possible. So, with such a complex, nuanced and vast piece of software, it makes sense that there are little tricks and UI flourishes that most people don't even know about.

As it turns out, there are all sorts of tricks hidden beneath the surface of the sprawling beast that is Windows. All it takes is a little digging.

Here we present a list of 10 cool tips that will help you get a little bit more out of your Windows 10 experience. Or, at least, there are some things you may have not known about. Some have been available in Windows for a number of generations, while some are native to Microsoft's most recent OS.

PCMag has some dedicated Windows fans in our readership, so you likely know at least some of these features, but you probably don't know them all. I tested these on a pair of Lenovo laptops, one running Windows 10 and the other (when accessible) on Windows 7 Professional.