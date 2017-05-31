Startups Are Offering Basketball and Umbrella Sharing in China

The sharing economy in China is expected to grow 40 percent this year.

May 31, 2017

From bikes to Uberpool, sharing services in the U.S. have slowly become a norm.

However, in China, the “sharing economy” goes beyond rides. In fact, the country has taken this concept above and beyond -- all the way down to the umbrella in your hand. On its way to becoming the sharing economy leader, the Chinese government predicts it will grow 40 percent this year.

So who’s behind this growth? Startups. Angel and venture capital firms are backing a number of startups that offer sharing services. In fact, between April and May, nearly 1.69 billion yuan (approximately $247 million) was invested in early stage funding in more than two dozen startups that provide sharing services.

While the country offers ride sharing services for transportation, it’s been expanding to industries far beyond that. From basketballs to umbrellas, check out some things that you can share in China.