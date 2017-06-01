Robots

This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

With all the talk of the robot uprising, find out if your job is really safe.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
4 min read

Worried that robots will take your job? It's time to find out the truth.

The recently launched website, WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com, helps you uncover whether your career is in jeopardy to future disruptions. By simply typing your job into the search bar, the website generates a percentage of how likely people in your career are going to get the boot. It also lets you know the automation risk level -- your job could be anything from "totally safe" to doomed -- and other information such as projected job growth, median annual wage and number of people employed.

Related: The World's First Robot Police Officer Just Debuted in Dubai

Ready to find out the truth? From software developers to marketing managers -- here's how likely robots will take these 11 popular jobs. 

Start Slideshow
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Software developers

Software developers
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

Keep on coding software developers. According to the website, your career is "totally safe" from robots and in fact, this area is expected to see some growth. By 2024, the website predicts an overall 19 percent growth.

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/15-1132-software-developers-applications

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Authors and writers

Authors and writers
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

The category of "authors and writers" covers roles from novelists to journalists to copywriters. While this career path isn't likely to see much growth -- in fact, only 2 percent -- it is "totally safe" from robots. (What a relief!)

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/27-3043-writers-and-authors

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Customer service representatives

Customer service representatives
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

It's a close call, but customer service representatives have a 50-50 chance of losing their jobs to a robot. According to the site, "robots are watching" this career path, which employed more than 2.7 million people in 2016.

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/43-4051-customer-service-representatives

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Marketing managers

Marketing managers
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

The coast is clear for marketing managers. In fact, chances that a robot will take this job are slim to none -- puting marketing managers in the category of "totally safe."

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/11-2021-marketing-managers

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Accountants and auditors

Accountants and auditors
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

It might be a good idea for accountants and auditors to start looking at other career opportunities. Because accountants and auditors are constantly calculating numbers, this role becomes pretty vulnerable to robots. More than 1 million people were employed as an accountant or auditor in 2016, but according to the site, these people are "doomed."

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/13-2011-accountants-and-auditors

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Physician assistant

Physician assistant
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

Careers in health care are not too susceptible to a robot takeover -- that's because they require a high level of education and patients need to work one on one with a care provider. Physician assistants should have "no worries," according to the site.

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Human resources managers

Human resources managers
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

According to the site, HR managers are "totally safe" from robots. That's likely because companies don't want to depend solely on technology when it comes to hiring.

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/11-3121-human-resources-managers

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Sales managers

Sales managers
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

When it comes to sales, people need that human touch to push them to buy. Lucky for these sales managers, their careers are "totally safe" from a robot uprising.

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/11-2022-sales-managers

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Physical scientists

Physical scientists
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

While this is a niche field, it turns out, scientists still need to be concerned about the security of their jobs. According the site, it might be time to "start worrying."


https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/19-2099-physical-scientists-all-other

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Business operations specialists

Business operations specialists
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

When it comes to robots in the workforce, business operations aren't totally safe from androids, but they are in the "no worries" category. This is good news for a career that more 950,000 held in 2016.

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/13-1199-business-operations-specialists-all-other

Next Slide
This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising

Administrative service managers

Administrative service managers
Image credit: WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com

Watch out, administrative service managers -- "robots are watching." Turns out people think that robots might have the abilities to successfully keep an office running.

https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/11-3011-administrative-services-managers

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • This Profession Will Be 'Doomed' in the Robot Uprising
  • Software developers
  • Authors and writers
  • Customer service representatives
  • Marketing managers
  • Accountants and auditors
  • Physician assistant
  • Human resources managers
  • Sales managers
  • Physical scientists
  • Business operations specialists
  • Administrative service managers
 Next Slide