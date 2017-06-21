The Top 10 Most Beloved CEOs, Including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Glassdoor recently released its list of the highest rated CEOs.

June 21, 2017

How much do you love your CEO? If you work at Clorox, SpaceX or Facebook, then probably quite a lot.

Glassdoor recently revealed its list of the highest rated CEOs across the country, taking into account information from more than 700,000 employees. From Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk to Clorox’s Benno Dorer -- a variety of leaders made this year’s list of the most loved CEOs.

Check out the top 10 highest rated CEOs, according to employees.