The Top 10 Most Beloved CEOs, Including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
How much do you love your CEO? If you work at Clorox, SpaceX or Facebook, then probably quite a lot.
Glassdoor recently revealed its list of the highest rated CEOs across the country, taking into account information from more than 700,000 employees. From Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk to Clorox’s Benno Dorer -- a variety of leaders made this year’s list of the most loved CEOs.
Check out the top 10 highest rated CEOs, according to employees.
Benno Dorer, The Clorox Company
Jim Kavanaugh, World Wide Technology
Michael F. Mahoney, Boston Scientific
Michael F. Mahoney is the chairman and CEO of medical manufacturing company Boston Scientific. Shortly after joining the company as president in 2011, Mahoney quickly moved up the ranks, taking the title of CEO and board member by 2012. According to Glassdoor, he had 99 percent approval rate from his employees.
Craig B. Thompson, Memorial Sloan Kettering
Martin Rankin, Fast Enterprises
Jen-Hsun Huang, NVIDIA
Bob Bechek, Bain & Company
As the number one top rated CEO in 2016, Bob Bechek took seventh place on this year’s list, with 98 percent employee approvals. However, his firm Bain & Company did take the number one slot for best place to work in 2017. With more than 30 years experience working at Bain & Company, Bechek has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout his career.
