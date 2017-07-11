15 Best and Worst Cities in America to Start a Small Business

Starting a small business is a huge life event. If you’re thinking of taking the plunge, you’ll need more than a great idea to stay afloat. You might not realize it, but the city you choose as your launching pad has a major impact on your business' success or demise.

Related: 12 Realistic Ways to Make Your First $1 Million

If you’re ready to make your entrepreneurial dreams a reality, but you aren’t sure where to put down roots, GOBankingRates has you covered. Using data from the 2017 Kauffman Index of Startup Activity and Sperling’s Best Places, they ranked cities according to five factors:

Rate of new entrepreneurs

Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs

Startup density

Cost of living

Projected job growth

Find out which cities are the best as you make plans to start a small business and which cities you should avoid.

(By Laura Woods)