12 Quotes on Failure From Super Successful Leaders Like Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and More

Entrepreneurship is no walk in the park. And one of the unavoidable side effects that goes along with being an entrepreneur is failure. Even some of the most successful people in the world have experienced failure -- in fact, it's sometimes what helps steer people in the right direction towards success.

While some let failure knock them down, others use it to make them stronger. Without failure, some of today's biggest, most successful companies and people wouldn't be where they are.

Take a look at billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban. It took him years to figure out how to make money and what to do with his life. After being fired from multiple jobs, Cuban used his failures as lessons that ultimately drove him to launching his own business venture.

Rather than feel defeated by failure, use it to your advantage.

Check out these 12 quotes about failure and making mistakes from some of the most successful people today.