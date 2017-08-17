14 Weird Things We've Learned About Jeff Bezos

In 1994, the then 30-year-old Jeff Bezos left behind a six-figure gig on Wall Street as the youngest ever senior vice president at investment banking firm D.E. Shaw & Co. to start Amazon in Seattle. Now, he's perennially in competition to be the richest man in the world and briefly outpaced Bill Gates to hold the top spot of that list at the end of the July, thanks to a boost in Amazon stock.

Related: 5 Fun Facts About Jeff Bezos's New D.C. Home

The Amazon co-founder and CEO is also a fan of outer space and started Blue Origin to explore it. Bezos isn’t afraid to try new things, like when he bought The Washington Post back in 2013.

To get more insights into the man, read on for 14 weird facts about Jeff Bezos.