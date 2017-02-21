9 Phrases Smart People Never Use In Conversation

Emotionally intelligent people know these phrases are off limits in casual conversation because people take them the wrong way.

February 21, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We've all said things that people interpreted much differently than we thought they would. These seemingly benign comments lead to the awful feeling that only comes when you've planted your foot firmly into your mouth.

Verbal slip-ups often occur because we say things without knowledge of the subtle implications they carry. Understanding these implications requires social awareness -- the ability to pick up on the emotions and experiences of other people.

Related: 7 Challenges That Will Make You More Successful

TalentSmart has tested the emotional intelligence (EQ) of more than a million people and discovered that social awareness is a skill in which many of us are lacking.

We lack social awareness because we're so focused on what we're going to say next -- and how what other people are saying affects us -- that we completely lose sight of other people.

This is a problem because people are complicated. You can't hope to understand someone until you focus all of your attention in his or her direction.

The beauty of social awareness is that a few simple adjustments to what you say can vastly improve your relationships with other people.

To that end, there are some phrases that emotionally intelligent people are careful to avoid in casual conversation. The following are the worst offenders. You should avoid them at all costs.



