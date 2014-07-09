9 Questions to Ask Candidates' References

July 9, 2014 4 min read

Hiring the wrong person can be detrimental for any employer. Twenty-seven percent of employers report that a single bad hire can cost more than $50,000, according to a 2013 CareerBuilder survey.

One way to reduce the number of bad hires is to focus more on the information arriving from candidates' references.

According to a 2012 CareerBuilder survey, 3 in 10 of responding employers said that when they checked a candidate’s references, a professional contact did not have positive things to say. In addition, 29 percent of the employers surveyed detected a false reference on a job seeker's application.

To avoid bad hires and glean the most accurate information, ask these nine questions of candidates' references:

