We Visited Amazon's New Bookstore. The Innovations Made Us Rethink the Possibilities of In-Store Retail

Amazon's latest brick and mortar bookstore in New York City breathes new life into the traditional retail model.

August 31, 2017 5 min read

Over the past two years, Amazon has opened 11 bookstores across the country, and its most recent one is in the heart of New York City. The second of its kind in Manhattan, this new Amazon Books location opened Aug. 29 and features more than 3,700 titles along with tech gadgets such as the Amazon Kindle, Fire and Echo.

Amazon Books presents a new, innovative approach to not just bookstores, but retail broadly. While shopping online is a completely different experience than shopping in a store, Amazon is trying to bridge the two. Its brick-and-mortar bookstores are easy to navigate and well labeled, with items organized by popularity -- just as they commonly are online.

At the front of the store is a table of books that are “Highly Rated” on Amazon.com, meaning they have received an average of 4.8 stars or above in user reviews. To help guide your purchase decision, you can also read some of those Amazon.com reviews. Plus, the store features a section called “Books With More Than 10,000 Reviews on Amazon.com,” which reflects the website’s option to filter books by their number of reviews.

While there are store clerks all around the shop to answer questions and assist customers, the store is so logically designed, there’s no need to ask for help to find something. But bookworms be warned: You’re not going to find any obscure titles at Amazon Books. Unlike specialty bookstores, Amazon Books carries only the most popular and most reviewed books from its website. Of course, what you don’t find in-store is likely available on Amazon.com.

