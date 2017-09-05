The Most Powerful Female CEOs and Their Net Worths

See Sheryl Sandberg's net worth and other C-level, female execs.

September 5, 2017 5 min read

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



The business world is a traditionally male-dominated space, but some women have managed to break through the glass ceiling and rise to the position of CEO. The 2017 Fortune 500 list includes just 32 female CEOs, but these women aren't allowing their minority status to hold them back.

Related: Crazy Things Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Others Did to Get to the Top

From tech companies to financial firms, these women are holding court at the top of the org chart, and their influence is paving the way for other females to follow in their footsteps. Get inspired by these 10 powerhouse women CEOs and their seriously impressive net worths -- and take a look at how some women stack up in American's economy.

(By Laura Woods)