11 Ways To Be Frugal Now So You're Rich Later

You're probably familiar with the three R's when it comes to the environment. But, they can also apply to frugal lifestyles.

Reduce the amount of time you're in the shower and electricity that you're using. Invest in gadgets like the Nest so that you're wasting any heat or air conditioning when you're not home. All of this will drop your electric, water and heating and cooling costs.

You can reuse those take-out containers instead of purchasing brand new Tupperware. These aren't meant to last, but you can get some use out of them. Personally, I rescue cling wrap and aluminum foil when eating leftovers. I don't reuse that same piece for each meal, but I get a couple of uses out of it.

When it comes to recycling, you can cash-in on your aluminum can, cardboard and broken appliances by taking them to scrap yards. You could also get clever and convert that busted dresser into a cabinet or table instead of buying a new piece of furniture.