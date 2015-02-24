Ask These 24 Interview Questions to Find a Marketing Rock Star

Of course, fact-based questions should only be a part of the puzzle. While they might give you valuable information, they don’t provide any insight into how the candidate will handle the unique situations that may arise at your company. For that, you’ll need to ask situational questions such as the following:

1. You’ve just picked up a call from a customer who claims to have not received his shipment, even though UPS confirms it was delivered. What do you do?

2. A customer has just posted a negative review to the company’s Facebook page and you’re in charge of responding. How do you handle it?

Related: 5 Pitfalls Employers Should Avoid During the Hiring Process

3. An SEO technique you’ve used successfully in the past has just been devalued by Google. What do you do next?

4. You’ve been tasked with redesigning the company’s brand strategy from the ground up. Walk me through your process.

5. You’ve been put in charge of planning the company’s nationwide conference. Where do you begin?

6. One of your employees has just accidentally posted a personal tweet to the company’s account. How will you handle her?

7. What do you do to stay up to date with new marketing techniques?

8. What recently-developed marketing strategy, technique or tool interests you the most right now?