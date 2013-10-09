25 Creative Ways to Promote Your App For Free

October 9, 2013 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've been meeting more and more app entrepreneurs who have made it in the app world without spending a penny on promoting their app. And I've known entrepreneurs who've earned more than a million dollars selling their app, largely promoting it for free. Some have made use of press publicity and some generated a lot of buzz on social media. While some manually recruited customers, others had tremendous customer referrals.

In my experience, it does not make sense to pay advertising dollars to get customers because the cost of a customer acquisition is never lower than the price of the app. What's more, there are many ways out there to promote your app for free. Here are 25 of your most creative options: