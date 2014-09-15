7 Key Steps Toward Starting Your Own Business

September 15, 2014 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A lot of people think starting a business is hard. Too many would-be-entrepreneurs get stuck early in the process because they think only a certain type of person has what it takes to make it as a successful business owner. The reality is, most people have what it takes: a good idea, the right amount of capita and the creativity.

What most people lack, however, is the patience, determination and ability to plan. It’s easy to become overwhelmed in the early stages of starting a business. The key is to have a working plan to stick to. Use something simple to guide you along the way.

Here are seven key first steps to starting your own business:

Related: 6 Things I Wish Somebody Had Told Me When I Started My Small Business