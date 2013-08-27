6 Tips for Perfecting Your Elevator Pitch

August 27, 2013 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Project Grow Challenge: Submit your essay entry today for a chance to win up to $25,000 in funding for your business. Deadline is Sept. 15, 2015.

Whether you are out at an entrepreneurship conference, mingling with friends, or you just so happen to know somebody who knows somebody who's able to help you take your company to the next level, you'll get this question: "What do you do for a living?" Or, "what is your company about?"

This is the perfect opportunity, not to necessarily "sell" your business but to make people want to know more about you and your company. The infamous "Elevator Pitch" was created for just such an occasion.

An elevator pitch is a conversation, or an ice breaker, that will (hopefully) lead into a deeper dialogue about the functionality, and specialty, of what you and your company can offer.

In practice you typically have just 60 seconds to leave an exciting, impactful and meaningful impression with whomever you come in contact with. So make them count.

Here are 5 tips that can help you develop your pitch: