The 10 Best Travel Apps, According to a Guy Who Lives Out of a Suitcase

If you’re only using the pre-installed Maps app on your phone, you’re working with rocks and sticks. Google Maps works almost everywhere, has a great search function (duh, it’s Google), shows business phone numbers, hours, photos and so much more.

Pro tip: When you’re traveling overseas, or in areas with bad cell reception, there is a really good chance your Google Maps won't work. You can avoid getting lost in the middle of Baghdad (or Newark) by downloading the maps for the area you’re traveling to before you leave home. Your maps will work perfectly and you won't have to ask for directions in the middle of a battle.

Get it: iOS | Android

