10 Job Skills That Will Help You Land a Six-Figure Salary
If you want to make more money in the upcoming years or are ready to start searching for six-figure jobs, brushing up on some in-demand job skills could help you reach your earning goals.
Many companies offer up six-figure jobs for highly skilled workers and to those who specialize in a certain field. Knowing what these work skills are before you complete a degree or pursue career development opportunities could put you in the front of the line to secure higher-paying jobs throughout your career. Click through for job skills you need so you can earn a six-figure salary.
(By Sabah Karimi)
Software development
If you already work in information technology or web development industries as a programmer, coder or designer, take your skills to the next level by learning software development applications and programs. Software developers are responsible for creating software and designing databases. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual salary, as of May 2016, is $100,080.
Being hired by software publishers or other information services providers could help you maintain a six-figure salary for many years of your career.
Internet marketing
If you have a passion for marketing and working in the new media or digital media space, you could acquire the work skills needed to secure six-figure jobs with a company.
Chief marketing officers are now needed to manage a company’s digital strategy and can earn up to $245,000 a year, according to the latest report from recruiting company Mondo. The BLS reports advertising, promotions and marketing managers earned a median wage of $127,560 in 2016, with the majority of marketing managers working in the enterprises industry.
Project management
If you want to be a business leader and have some basic tech skills, getting comfortable with popular project management tools such as Asana or Basecamp could help you advance in your career. Managers who are skilled with using technology and apps to manage their teams, workflows and data are in high demand -- even if you don’t work in tech.
You might be responsible for mentoring coworkers, assigning deadlines to team members and collaborating on projects using project management tools. Being skilled in advanced project management tools, such as the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, can easily earn you a six-figure salary. Salary.com reports the median salary for an ERP Project Manager is $129,633.
Financial management
Being good with numbers and having an analyst’s mindset could make you a great candidate for a career as a finance manager.
Companies seek skilled finance managers to prepare financial forecasts, analyze trends, assess risk and perform other duties to keep the company in good financial standing. You’ll need to acquire at least five years’ worth of skills to earn the median wages of $121,750 per year in this position, according to the BLS.
Problem solving using technology
You need good problem-solving skills in virtually every position. But those who can identify and solve technology problems earn a bigger piece of the salary pie.
A job in the field of computer science can command a high salary because you’ll be responsible for solving technology-related problems as a computer engineer, computer scientist, programmer or consultant. The median pay for computer and information research scientists in 2016 was $111,840, according to the BLS. Jobs in this field are expected to increase by 11 percent through 2024.
Sales
Since a job in sales is commission-based, the earning potential is virtually unlimited. However, your ability to hit the six-figure level will require strong sales and customer service skills. Many companies that offer $100,000-plus opportunities set the qualification bar high -- you’ll need at least five years of successful experience in the industry to make your mark and access clients that are prepared to close six-figure deals with you.
Still, you could boost your earning potential by attending sales training events and fine-tuning your skills to approach better prospects. The BLS reports sales managers earned a median wage of $117,960 in 2016.
Communications and public relations
Having good communication skills is essential for all types of jobs. But if you’re extremely skilled at communicating with different groups, you could earn yourself a six-figure career in the field of public relations, fundraising or marketing communications.
Public relations managers are responsible for planning and coordinating communications efforts on a large scale to improve the perception of a company or individual in the public eye. Your skills and talent might be in high demand from politicians, business executives and corporations in need of some positive press. According to the BLS, public relations and fundraising managers earned a median wage of $107,320 in 2016.
Teaching and motivating
Teachers typically don’t make six-figure incomes no matter how much experience they have -- the median wage for a high school teacher was $58,030 in 2016. However, having good teaching skills could help spearhead your career as an adviser, consultant or life coach.
Jobs that require leading or educating people about a product or company, or provide coaching help, are in high demand and could be the ideal career path for you. If you work independently as a life coach and set your own rates, your earning potential easily could reach six figures. PayScale reports the total pay for a life coach can be up to $209,400, as of 2017.
Investing
If you’ve always been good with making investment decisions and want to serve others by managing their investments and providing advice, you could explore a career as a personal financial adviser. Financial advisers aren’t just employed by banks -- investing experts are needed to oversee corporate financial activities as well as those in the scientific and technical services fields.
Additionally, you can look forward to earning a six-figure salary when you have skills with securities and commodities contracts. You could work independently as a broker or for a brokerage to earn commissions from your clients.