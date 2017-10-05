The Motivating Morning Routines of 4 Successful Sharks

We asked the judges on 'Shark Tank' to share how they prep for the day even before that first sip of coffee.

October 5, 2017 2 min read

Even if you’re not a “morning person,” you should consider adopting a morning routine before you start the grind of your workday. A routine sets the tone for the day because you’re beginning each morning getting something accomplished. Morning routines also help you save mental energy by limiting the number of decisions you need to make before breakfast.

Morning routines are all the rage with super successful entrepreneurs, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Tim Ferriss and many of the Shark Tank judges. Some of them shared their routines with Entrepreneur.