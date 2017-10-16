20 of the Best Backpacks for Entrepreneurs

Elevate your workplace style with these smart backpacks that will enhance your commute -- and even impress your investors.

October 16, 2017

The American workforce has been shifting gradually toward casual and comfortable workwear for decades. Now that hoodies and sneakers are acceptable in many office settings, so is a childhood staple accessory: the backpack. Commuters from L.A. to New York have embraced the versatility of backpacks, their ability to free hands for texting or reading and their options for storage and organization of gym clothes, happy hour outfits and water bottles -- details sorely lacking in the briefcase model. Not to mention, bags carried on both shoulders are easier on the back, which makes for happier commutes.

Recently, newer packs dubbed “smart backpacks” have been popping up everywhere, from Kickstarter to haute couture mannequins. These aren’t your average Jansports, either -- they have everything from phone chargers to customizable straps.

Click through to discover 20 of the best backpacks made not for middle schoolers, but for savvy grownups who get things done.

