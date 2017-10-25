16 Tech-Inspired Halloween Costumes, From Steve Jobs to Swole Jeff Bezos
The Halloween spirit is typically goblins, ghouls and ghosts. But why not bring your entrepreneurial spirit to the forefront on Oct. 31?
From Snapchat’s dancing hot dog to Steve Jobs’ turtleneck and New Balances, here’s your guide to 16 tech-inspired Halloween costumes.
The ‘distracted boyfriend’ meme
Snapchat’s dancing hot dog
Steve Jobs
Elizabeth Holmes
Emoji
Emoji has become its own language. Undeniably one of the most popular today is the poop emoji (in fact, in Ireland it was voted the most popular, according to a recent study). And it’s actually become so well-known and commonly used that you can order a costume online on Amazon for $40.
Einstein
Mario and Luigi
Swole Jeff Bezos
Error 404 page
Mark Zuckerberg
Another major tech leader who’s known for sporting the same outfit every day. Throw on a grey T-shirt, some jeans, a pair of sneakers and a black hoodie. If you want to get really specific, you can even purchase the same shirt Zuck rocks -- but it will cost you. Zuckerberg gets his T-shirts from designer Brunello Cucinelli, and they run about $300 to $400.
Minecraft Steve
Boring
Pokémon Go trainer
We’re not ready to let it go quite yet. Many people are still indulging in the popular Pokémon Go even after it reached a peak last year. To join in on the fun and keep it going, try out a Pokémon Go trainer costume on Amazon. There are a variety of options and colors to choose from, which feature a zipped trainer hoodie with a matching hat. As an extra perk, you can get a belt, some pokéballs and a bag as accessories.
