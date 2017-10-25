8 Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for When the Going Gets Tough

"Keep moving. Even if you're not 100 percent sure what to do, make something up. In the early days of a startup, it can feel like you're wandering through the desert. So imagine you're there and you look 360 degrees around and everywhere you look you see the horizon. It looks the same in every direction and there are no landmarks that you can go toward. There's no obvious way out of the desert, and you don't know if you're moving forward or you're moving backwards, moving to the left or moving to the right. In other words, you don't know if what you're doing is getting you closer to your end goal or getting you further away from it. In these cases, you have to make it up.

"It's not an answer that people want to hear, because for most people, building a business is about having a plan and an excel sheet and a formula that can predict everything. But, in the early stages, you have to recognize that you're going to have to make some best guesses and maybe some of them are based on intuition. And then based on those guesses, you're going to set some goals -- like the number of steps you walk each day. Whatever your goals are, you're going to make them up and you're going to set daily, hourly, weekly goals that you can achieve. That's how you get out of the desert." -- David Cancel, Drift CEO and Founder