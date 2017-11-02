6 Survival Skills for an Increasingly Dangerous World

First responders, law enforcement and military personnel train for the worst, and you should, too.

The news is filled with horrific headlines involving sick and violent individuals hellbent on harming as many innocent people as possible. What can you do to increase your chances of surviving a deadly attack should you find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time? That's what the military veterans who run Route Iron want to teach you during their Da Vinci Seminar, a six-day program focused on medical and security awareness skills for travelers and business people.

To be clear, the Da Vinci Seminar does not make tough guys -- the focus is to help you to spot threats early so you have time to escape. And in the event that it is unavoidable, they teach realistic self-defense tactics and extensive emergency medicine techniques. It’s not about being Jason Bourne, it's about knowing what to do so that you and your loved ones have a better chance of survival.

Here are six things small things we can all do to make a big difference for our personal safety.