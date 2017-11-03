10 Things People Believe Will Make Them Feel Successful
From fancy cars to big houses to five-star restaurants, there are certain things that people associate with financial success. To consider themselves “successful,” people want homes twice the value of their current ones, personal trainers to help them out at the gym and even housekeepers to help them keep up with these big homes.
In the U.S., people are hard to satisfy and they’re constantly wanting things bigger and better. A recent study by credit card company Discover, which surveyed more than 1,000 Americans across the country, uncovered the top things that people believe indicate financial success. It turns out, the “American Dream” today means owning a fancy car, having a housekeeper and taking luxury vacations.
So what does it mean to “make it” in America? Here are 10 things that people think indicate financial success.
Living in a bigger home
Driving a fancier car
Employing a housekeeper
Maybe your house is so big that you can’t possible clean it yourself or maybe you’re too busy bringing in the big bucks that you need a housekeeper. Whatever the reason may be, more than half of survey respondents said that having a housekeeper would make them feel successful.
Employing a gardener
Having a personal trainer
Having a financial advisor
Living closer to family
Taking vacations
Overall, the top luxury that comes from financial success are vacations. Eighty-seven percent of respondents agreed that the ability to take vacations was the greatest indicator of success.