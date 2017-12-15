How to Easily Up Your Skills and Make More Money

Search Engine Marketing (SEM) is the practice of using techniques like Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Keyword Research (more on these below) to increase a website’s visibility on search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo. According to Steve Pritchard, HR consultant at mobile phone provider giffgaf, it’s also a skill that can fire up your resume and lead directly to more money when negotiating for a job. “Knowledge of how to get a business’ website to appear higher in Google rankings…is a…skill that every business should be keen to capitalize on. The return on investment [is] well worth [a bump in] salary,” Pritchard says. How much of a bump? Pritchard estimates that applicants with a track record of a couple successful SEM campaigns could increase their salaries by as much as 15 percent.

Related: Considering a Freelance Life Abroad? Read This First.

Whether you’re learning web development, breaking into digital marketing or working as a digital designer, two of SEO’s main building blocks -- SEM and Keyword Research -- are skills you can (and should!) start experimenting with on your own. Not only can those skills lead to the kind of salary increase Pritchard describes, but SEO is invaluable in promoting your own brand and presence online: Knowing how to maximize your projects’ searchability is crucial for standing out from the pack.

Start by reading through Google’s own SEO Guidelines, which should give you a jumping-off point for the next time you’re reworking your personal or business website. You can incorporate some SEO best practices easy with small tweaks like creating user-friendly URLs to make a website more searchable (for instance, “www.yourkillerwebsite.com/tips-for-up skilling” instead of “www.yourkillerwebsite.com/qs?/3600”) and integrating responsive/mobile-friendly design (Google uses mobile-friendliness as part of its site ranking system). Next, dive into online resources like Moz’s Beginner’s Guide to SEO and Webmaster World (an online forum for SEO talk).

Researching web search keywords that can drive traffic to your site or project is another crucial element of SEM -- by getting a handle on the keyword demand for your website you’ll not only get a better idea of what keywords to incorporate in your site’s searchable text and content, you’ll also piece together a picture of what your site’s potential visitors are looking for. You can try using a tool like Google AdWords Planner (a free program that requires an AdWords account, but doesn’t require you to actually create an ad) to research information on the volume of searches your keywords produce and decide which ones should be used prominently on your site.

As you read about, practice, and get a handle on these SEM skills, you’ll eventually be able to add SEM literacy to your resume, and -- regardless of whether you’re looking to work as a web designer or a web developer -- boost your value to potential clients and employers.