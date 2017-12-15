Here Are 8 Things Interesting People, Such as Elon Musk, Do Differently

Why is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla so interesting? Other than he's an international, space exploring genius? Find out what's he's doing that you're not.

Start Slideshow

Elon Musk is arguably one of the most thrilling and interesting entrepreneurs alive today. But he’s a terrible speaker. In September 2017, Musk addressed a crowd at the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia, to announce SpaceX’s plans to land an unmanned spaceship on Mars in 2022. During his presentation, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO mumbled, stuttered and exhibited general unease.

But that doesn’t matter. In fact, his bad public speaking makes him only more interesting, because it makes him more relatable. Musk is an intriguing public figure due to his larger-than-life ideas and accomplishments, not how well he speaks about both.

Being a gifted speaker and conversationalist is a quality that many interesting and charismatic leaders possess, with good reason. We are naturally hardwired to respond positively to storytelling, according to sociologist and TED Talks speaker Brené Brown. If you want to be fascinating, storytelling is a prime talent to perfect.

But if speaking isn’t your thing, here's a reason to cheer: There are plenty of other qualities and behaviors that are riveting. Here are eight things that interesting people do differently, so you can be the most interesting person in the room.

Click through the next eight slides.

Related: 'Are You More Interesting than Average?' in 5 Questions