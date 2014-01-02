12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos
The following excerpt is from Jason R. Rich’s book Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business. Buy it now from Amazon | Barnes & Noble | iBooks | IndieBound
When it comes to marketing and promoting your small-business YouTube videos, follow these 12 basic strategies:
Start by using the tools available directly through YouTube
Start by using the tools available directly through YouTube. For example, provide a detailed and accurate title and description to each of your videos, and associate tags (keywords) that are directly relevant.
Use a call to action within your videos
Use a call to action within your videos to encourage people to like, rate, comment on and share your videos
Begin by promoting your videos to the people you know
Take advantage of the power and capabilities of the online social networking sites
Take advantage of the power and capabilities of the online social networking sites to promote your videos. As a spokesperson for your company, for example, become active on Facebook, Google+ and Twitter, as well as other relevant services. Be sure to create an online presence for your business on Facebook and/or Google+, and then use that presence to promote your videos.
Incorporate your videos
Incorporate your videos into your own company’s website and blog.
Share links to your videos
Use public relations techniques
Use public relations techniques, such as using press releases to contact bloggers, editors, reporters and producers in order to generate free media coverage for your videos in mainstream media, as well as in blogs that cater to your target audience.
Get your videos (and your YouTube Channel page) listed
Get your videos (and your YouTube Channel page) listed with the major search engines, including Google, Yahoo! and Bing, and then focus on SEO strategies to get the best possible listing placements.
Try to collaborate on videos with other companies
Start promoting your YouTube channel
Start promoting your YouTube channel within your company’s printed catalogs, brochures, and sales materials, as well as within its existing traditional advertising.
Consider paying for keyword advertising
Consider paying for keyword advertising on Google, Yahoo!, Bing and Facebook. Google AdWords for Video is also a very cost-effective and powerful tool for promoting YouTube videos.