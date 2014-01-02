Marketing

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Want to get the word out about your YouTube videos? Review these quick tips.
12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The following excerpt is from Jason R. Rich’s book Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business. Buy it now from Amazon | Barnes & Noble | iBooks | IndieBound

When it comes to marketing and promoting your small-business YouTube videos, follow these 12 basic strategies:

 


 

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Start by using the tools available directly through YouTube

Start by using the tools available directly through YouTube

Start by using the tools available directly through YouTube. For example, provide a detailed and accurate title and description to each of your videos, and associate tags (keywords) that are directly relevant.

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Use a call to action within your videos

Use a call to action within your videos

Use a call to action within your videos to encourage people to like, rate, comment on and share your videos

 

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Begin by promoting your videos to the people you know

Begin by promoting your videos to the people you know
 Begin by promoting your videos to the people you know, including your real-life friends, relatives, customers and clients. Ask these people to watch your video(s) and share them with their online friends.
12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Take advantage of the power and capabilities of the online social networking sites

Take advantage of the power and capabilities of the online social networking sites

Take advantage of the power and capabilities of the online social networking sites to promote your videos. As a spokesperson for your company, for example, become active on Facebook, Google+ and Twitter, as well as other relevant services. Be sure to create an online presence for your business on Facebook and/or Google+, and then use that presence to promote your videos.

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Incorporate your videos

Incorporate your videos

Incorporate your videos into your own company’s website and blog.

 

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Share links to your videos

Share links to your videos
 Share links to your videos with your existing customers or clients via opt-in email.
12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Use public relations techniques

Use public relations techniques

Use public relations techniques, such as using press releases to contact bloggers, editors, reporters and producers in order to generate free media coverage for your videos in mainstream media, as well as in blogs that cater to your target audience.

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Get your videos (and your YouTube Channel page) listed

Get your videos (and your YouTube Channel page) listed

 Get your videos (and your YouTube Channel page) listed with the major search engines, including Google, Yahoo! and Bing, and then focus on SEO strategies to get the best possible listing placements.

 

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Try to collaborate on videos with other companies

Try to collaborate on videos with other companies
Try to collaborate on videos with other companies that are already utilizing YouTube effectively and that are targeting the same audience, but that are not in direct competition with you. This will allow you to capture the attention of your collaborator’s viewers and subscribers.
12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Start promoting your YouTube channel

Start promoting your YouTube channel

Start promoting your YouTube channel within your company’s printed catalogs, brochures, and sales materials, as well as within its existing traditional advertising.

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

Consider paying for keyword advertising

Consider paying for keyword advertising

Consider paying for keyword advertising on Google, Yahoo!, Bing and Facebook. Google AdWords for Video is also a very cost-effective and powerful tool for promoting YouTube videos.

 

12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos

If you have the budget, hire a YouTube video marketing company

If you have the budget, hire a YouTube video marketing company
 If you have the budget, hire a YouTube video marketing company to help you plan and implement an online promotional campaign for your videos.
