Generation of Debt: The Average Credit Card Debt by Age

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



Whether they're getting flack for looking at their smartphones or being blamed for killing every industry, millennials take a lot of heat. But as it turns out, younger millennials are absolutely killing it when it comes to managing their credit card debt, compared to older generations.

How do we know this? Because in 2017, GOBankingRates surveyed more than 2,000 American adults, gathering detailed information on debts including mortgages, credit cards, loans and medical expenses. We definitely found a huge disparity among how different age groups use their plastic. Click through to see how much debt Americans really have.

(By Dan Ketchum)