Managing the Unmanageable: The 6 Most Common Types of Difficult Employees

April 16, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, you may have thought you escaped from difficult people in the workplace, i.e., coworkers, by striking out on your own. But these folks have a way of showing up everywhere -- even at the workplace you've created.

As you likely already know, difficult people can negatively impact team performance and morale. Now that you're a business leader, developing the skills to identify and deal with difficult people can help you continue to steer your company toward success. Toward that aim, get to know six of the most common difficult employee profiles: