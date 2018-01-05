4 Reasons Your Messy Desk May Be a Sign of Genius

Start Slideshow

New year, new you, right? Well, if one of your goals is to tame a messy desk -- whether of your own volition or thanks to some colleague side-eye -- you might want to pause for a minute. After all, that cluttered workspace might actually be illustrative of a creative mindset.

Before you trade in those artfully arranged paper piles for a more seemingly streamlined filing process, read on for four reasons why disorganization could actually lead to your next great idea.

Related: How to Create Productive Workspaces for Your Company