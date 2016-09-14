The 6 Attributes Shared by Young Millionaires

You must drop the need to be liked if you want an extraordinary life. People who care what others think of them will always be limited to others opinions. You best believe Young Millionaires take very few opinions and have a extremely thick skin. They study how to be mentally tough.

When you pursue greatness don't expect others to support you, because you'll represent the courage, strength, and vision they don't yet have. The remarkable innovator, Steve Jobs use to say "your time is limited so don't waste it living somebody else's life."

Young Millionaires trust their vision, and have an unshakable confidence in what they do, even when everyone else is doubting it. I challenge you to stay fearless in everything you do. The reason most don't take risks, live on the edge or push the envelope is the fear of what others might think of them. If you want to live the life you truly deserve, one of significance and fulfillment you must give up the need to be liked by everybody.