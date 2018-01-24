Leaders of Alibaba, Google, IBM and Others Share What You Need to Do to Thrive in Today's World

At the World Economic Forum, top business and state leaders, thinkers and activists are talking about how to accelerate progress.

Each year, leading thinkers head to Davos, Switzerland, to have a discussion across industries and interest areas about the needs and realities of today’s global world at the World Economic Forum.

Representatives from leading technology companies, from Google to IBM to Alibaba, have voiced their ideas onstage so far, as have university professors, authors, actors and activists.

The #MeToo movement, the Trump presidency, the rise of artificial intelligence, efforts to practice more conscious capitalism and a host of other forces and developments have converged in conversations at the annual meeting.

People have also addressed gender equality, corporate responsibility, data management and the changing face of work and business.

For an overview of the points Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi and several other leaders have made so far, click through the slides.

