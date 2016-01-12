4 Early Warning Signs an Employee Is Losing Interest

When people are passionate about something, they have an opinion. Just think politics or religion as an example. When one doesn’t care anymore, he or she settles, and stops piping in with ideas, opinions or disagreements.

If you suspect someone is in a rut, watch their body language at staff meetings as an indicator of interest, as well as their interactions with you and other co-workers. Those who are just coasting along and going with the flow are hazardous to your business because they may not care or be keen enough to spot an impending disaster.

When you’ve invested your heart and soul into your business, it’s too important to let others bring it down. If you can identify these signs of disinterest, nip them in the bud. Try various techniques to see if you can re-ignite the interest. If you still can’t, it might be time to make some organizational changes or look for a replacement.

