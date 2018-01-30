20 Celebrities Who Started Alcohol Companies
It’s not out of the ordinary to see celebs testing the waters of entrepreneurship. From George Clooney to Danny DeVito to Jay Z, actors, actresses, musicians, TV personalities and other famous figures are using their fame and fortune and turning to business. However, there’s a common trend among celebrities launching businesses, and there’s also a common trend in the type of business many are turning to: booze.
Related: This Entrepreneur Helps Celebrities Harness Their Fame to Build Their Brands
From George Clooney’s massively successful tequila brand, Casamigos, which made headlines last year for its $1 billion sale to Francis Ford Coppola’s highly regarded Napa Valley wines, these celebrities show their business savvy in the wine and spirits industry.
Here are 20 celebrities who started alcohol companies.
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor, appropriately enough, launched an Irish whiskey. Called Proper No. Twelve, the name is derived from the MMA champion's childhood home. "I come from a suburb called Crumlin, in Dublin 12," he explains via press release. "It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today." As founder, chairman and majority owner of the company, McGregor took a hands-on approach to developing the liquor, in partnership with the world’s oldest whiskey distillery, Eire Born Spirits. "We created close to one hundred blends," he explains, "and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend."
Ryan Reynolds
Drake
Channing Tatum
Jay-Z
George Clooney
Guy Fieri
It’s no surprise that food star, restaurateur and northern California native Guy Fieri made his way into the wine business. While he’s lived in Sonoma County for more than 20 years, it was just last year that Fieri released his Hunt & Ryde wines, made from his vineyard on the Russian River and in partnership with Davis Family Vineyards. What makes his wines stand out from the saturated Napa market? “Quality, organic, and a price that’s approachable,” he said in an interview.
Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar
Dan Aykroyd
Danny DeVito
Francis Ford Coppola
Justin Timberlake
From acting to dancing to singing, former boy band member Justin Timberlake decided to take on tequila a few years back. Partnering with tequila brand Sauza in 2014, Timberlake launched Sauza 901, which stands for the area code of his hometown in Memphis, Tenn. However, that wasn’t the first time Timberlake got his feet wet in the spirits business. In 2009, Timberlake launched his own tequila brand partnered with Mexico-based Tequilera Newton distillery and in 2012, was awarded first place at a spirits competition in San Francisco. So by the time 2014 came around, Timberlake was primed for his partnership with Sauza.
Related: Lessons From 4 Unique Female Celebrities to Make Your Brand Stand Out