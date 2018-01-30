Check out these business-savvy celebs, including George Clooney, Jay Z and Drake.

January 30, 2018 11 min read

It’s not out of the ordinary to see celebs testing the waters of entrepreneurship. From George Clooney to Danny DeVito to Jay Z, actors, actresses, musicians, TV personalities and other famous figures are using their fame and fortune and turning to business. However, there’s a common trend among celebrities launching businesses, and there’s also a common trend in the type of business many are turning to: booze.

Related: This Entrepreneur Helps Celebrities Harness Their Fame to Build Their Brands

From George Clooney’s massively successful tequila brand, Casamigos, which made headlines last year for its $1 billion sale to Francis Ford Coppola’s highly regarded Napa Valley wines, these celebrities show their business savvy in the wine and spirits industry.

Here are 20 celebrities who started alcohol companies.