25 Wacky Interview Questions That Work

January 17, 2014 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The best interview questions provide insight into a potential hire's thought process, critical thinking skills and overall personality, instead of just a rehearsed list of achievements accomplished and lessons learned.

Rate-your-company startup Glassdoor recently compiled a list of the top 25 oddball questions that businesses like Yahoo, Airbnb and UrbanOutfitters routinely ask interviewees.

"It's helpful for both job seekers and employers to familiarize themselves with the downright weird interview questions that are being used to identify great candidates," says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor's community expert.

From the employer's side, Dobroski says, unexpected questions are a good tactic for forcing job candidates to think on their feet.

And for potential hires? It's a chance to think outside the box because a bad response is often the expected response. One of Dobroski's favorite questions on the list this year comes from the American Heart Association, which asks interviewees: What is the color of money?

"The worst answer you can give is either,' I don't know,' or 'Green,'" he says. "It's OK to answer a question with a question, or ask for a clarification." For example, "'Are you talking about the color of money in the UK? India? In Bitcoins?' In this case, there's obviously not one correct reply."

Here are 25 oddball questions that companies are asking to freshen up the interview process.