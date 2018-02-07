How These 10 Companies Are Powering the Winter Olympics

From VR livestreams to 'snow camouflage,' technology will enhance athletes' performances and spectators' experiences.

February 7, 2018 9 min read

Years of practice, perseverance and skill only take athletes competing at the Winter Olympics so far. Companies in a range of industries, from apparel to chemicals, have developed technologies to help them cross the finish line faster.

Performance, however, is just one aspect of the Olympics where cutting-edge tech comes into play. Livestreams in virtual reality will be available to spectators at home this year, and those on the ground in PyeongChang, South Korea, will be able to don special Visa wearables that will allow them to buy souvenirs and other items without even taking off their gloves.

