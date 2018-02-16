10 Unique Free Tools and Resources for Entrepreneurs You Probably Don't Know About

Save money, save time and don't settle for canned, one-size-fits-all counsel.

February 16, 2018 8 min read

One-size-fits-all advice only takes a business so far, but there are plenty of ways to get a leg up with personalized direction -- without hiring a consultant or subscribing to an expensive program.

A number of free online tools and resources are designed to help entrepreneurs and their teams not only know what moves to make next, but also to fill gaps in knowledge or skills without spending big. From social media shortcuts to hubs that present highly targeted feedback to companies at various stages, in various industries, there’s a wealth of information and assistance out there -- and much of it is totally free.

Click through the slides to learn about some of these resources -- including some that do the work and find tools for you.

Related video: The 3 Tools Every Expert Needs to Become a Thought Leader