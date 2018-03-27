My Queue

Growth Strategies > Project Grow

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

The Renaissance man had much to say about life, growth and success.
Universal History Archive | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A man of many talents, Leonardo da Vinci is one of the most celebrated painters, scientists, inventors, writers, architects and historians of all time. In fact, it's safe to describe da Vinci as one of the world's greatest geniuses -- if not the greatest. The late Renaissance man had a diversity of talents, and his contributions to humanity went beyond the "Mona Lisa."

From his studies of anatomy to his engineering developments creating bridges for towns, even today, nearly 500 years after his death, da Vinci is still making history. In 2017, an early da Vinci painting was unearthed and auctioned at Christie's for $450.3 million -- the highest amount ever paid for an auctioned painting.

With his appreciation for learning and growing, there's much to learn from the Italian superhuman. For more, here are nine quotes from da Vinci to open your eyes up to the world around you.

On growth

Entrepreneur
"Learning never exhausts the mind." -- Leonardo da Vinci

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

On experience

Entrepreneur
"Wisdom is the daughter of experience." -- Leonardo da Vinci

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

On success

Entrepreneur

"Life is pretty simple: You do some stuff. Most fails. Some works. You do more of what works. If it works big, others quickly copy it. Then you do something else. The trick is the doing something else. " -- Leonardo da Vinci

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

On mindset

Entrepreneur
"I love those who can smile in trouble, who can gather strength from distress and grow brave by reflection." -- Leonardo da Vinci

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

On hard work

Entrepreneur
"It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things." -- Leonardo da Vinci

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

On motivation

Entrepreneur

"I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do." -- Leonardo da Vinci

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

On time

Entrepreneur
"Time stays long enough for anyone who will use it." -- Leonardo da Vinci

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

On empowerment

Entrepreneur
"The noblest pleasure is the joy of understanding." -- Leonardo da Vinci

Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

On experience

Entrepreneur
"Experience never errs; it is only your judgments that err by promising themselves effects such as are not caused by your experiments." -- Leonardo da Vinci

