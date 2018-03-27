Get One Step Closer to Genius With These 9 Leonardo da Vinci Quotes

Start Slideshow

A man of many talents, Leonardo da Vinci is one of the most celebrated painters, scientists, inventors, writers, architects and historians of all time. In fact, it's safe to describe da Vinci as one of the world's greatest geniuses -- if not the greatest. The late Renaissance man had a diversity of talents, and his contributions to humanity went beyond the "Mona Lisa."

From his studies of anatomy to his engineering developments creating bridges for towns, even today, nearly 500 years after his death, da Vinci is still making history. In 2017, an early da Vinci painting was unearthed and auctioned at Christie's for $450.3 million -- the highest amount ever paid for an auctioned painting.

With his appreciation for learning and growing, there's much to learn from the Italian superhuman. For more, here are nine quotes from da Vinci to open your eyes up to the world around you.