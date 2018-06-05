15 Celebrities Who Got Fired and Made a Comeback

Getting fired actually set these celebrities up for success.

June 5, 2018 7 min read

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



What do Julia Child, Walt Disney, J.K. Rowling and Mark Cuban all have in common? Success? Yes. Getting fired from a job? Absolutely. In fact, for some of these celebrities, getting ousted might have been the best thing that ever happened to them.

Related: 10 of the Richest Women in History

Click through to read more about these highly successful people who were famously fired.

(By Lia Sestric)